Pensioner dies after vanishing while swimming in Worcestershire river

Cropthorne Mill and the River Avon in Worcestershire

A pensioner has died after vanishing while swimming with friends in a Worcestershire river.

Officers were called on Wednesday afternoon after the woman, who was in her 70s, went missing after entering the River Avon at Cropthorne Mill in Fladbury, near Evesham, West Mercia Police said.

Extensive searches were carried out by police and the Hereford and Worcestershire Fire and Rescue Service – including with a police helicopter – but the woman’s body was recovered from the river just after 7.30pm.

There are no suspicious circumstances, the force said.

Superintendent Sue Thomas said: “This is a terribly sad incident and our thoughts are with the woman’s family and friends.