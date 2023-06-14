Notification Settings

More people booking a summer holiday this year, study shows

UK NewsPublished:

Research by hotel chain Travel Lodge also found holidaymakers were expecting to spend more on their break.

People enjoying the seaside
More people are booking a summer holiday this year and plan to increase the amount of money they spend on a break, research suggests.

A survey of 2,000 adults by hotel chain Travelodge found that almost two thirds have booked a summer vacation, compared to two in five who went away in the summer of 2022.

Nearly three quarters of those planning a holiday have decided to stay in the UK, according to the report.

Travelodge said its study indicated that people are planning to spend nearly double the amount of money on their British summer holiday this year compared to 2022.

Staycationers will spend an average of more than £1,000 for their holiday compared with £513 last year, it was suggested.

