In Pictures: UK swelters as hot weather continues – for now

Horses shelter from the sun under trees

As warm temperatures were forecast to remain across the UK for the rest of the week, people took advantage of the sunny weather while animals sought out ways to keep cool.

The Met Office has forecast temperatures in the mid to high 20s for much of England over the next few days, with London expected to reach a high of 28C and Manchester likely to see a top temperature of 27C.

The sun rises behind the Liverpool waterfront across the River Mersey ahead of another sunny day (Peter Byrne/PA)

A woman sunbathes on the lawn of Belfast City Hall next to a photograph by Vasantha Yogananthan from the exhibition A Myth of Two Souls, as part of the Belfast Photo Festival (Liam McBurney/PA)

Starlings cool off in a bird bath in Whitley Bay (Owen Humphreys/PA)

People take a dip in the water at Warleigh Weir near Bath (Ben Birchall/PA)

A charity cricket match between Wooden Spoon, the children’s rugby charity, and Lord’s Taverners takes place at Bamburgh Castle, in Northumberland (Owen Humphreys/PA)

People flocked to lakes and waterways to enjoy the warm weather, although it was expected give way to “thundery and unstable” conditions, and even hail, on Thursday and Friday.

People enjoy the water on Highfields boating lake in Nottingham (Mike Egerton/PA)

Highfields boating lake in Nottingham (Mike Egerton/PA)

A man plays croquet at Nottingham Croquet Club (Mike Egerton/PA)

A woman walks a dog along the Aire and Calder navigation, in Woodlesford in Leeds (Danny Lawson/PA)

The Met Office said that while temperatures will remain hotter than average for this time of year, most regions of the country will drop below the threshold for a heatwave, defined as three consecutive days with daily maximum temperatures meeting or exceeding the heatwave temperature threshold.

Boats moored on the Aire and Calder navigation, in Leeds (Danny Lawson/PA)