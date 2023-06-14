Government commits to reducing number of national NHS targets

A hospital ward

The Government has committed to reducing the number of national NHS targets to enable local health and care systems to focus on improving their patients’ health.

It is in response to two reviews, including one by former health secretary Patricia Hewitt calling for a raft of targets to be scrapped and a bigger focus on preventing ill health.

The Government-commissioned study said having too many targets makes them less effective – and adding new ones while not being consistent with funding makes it impossible to plan new services and recruit staff and wastes money and time.

It comes as the NHS continues to miss major targets on A&E waits, ambulance response times and cancer waits and treatment times.

The Department of Health and Social Care on Wednesday announced a number of measures to support integrated care systems (ICSs) – which are partnerships of organisations that come together to plan and deliver joined-up health and care services – in response to the reports.

This includes reviewing and streamlining national targets.

The Government has also vowed to develop better information around funding for prevention services and provide greater certainty over budgets for local health and care systems.

Care minister Helen Whately said: “Integrated care systems are already making a difference by bringing together local NHS organisations along with social care and the voluntary sector. We know that joined up care benefits patients and that’s exactly what ICSs are there to provide.

“We have listened to the reports and the actions we’re going to take, like reviewing how we reduce admin burdens on local systems, will build on the excellent work that ICSs are already doing.”

NHS chief executive Amanda Pritchard said: “Integrated care systems have the power to change the way the NHS provides care for people while working alongside local government to ensure people live healthier lives.