Gold medallion celebrating King George III’s recovery from illness to go on sale

A golden medallion commissioned by Queen Charlotte to celebrate King George III’s “recovery from illness” is expected to sell for up to £5,000 at auction.

The item, part of the Bayreuth Collection, was gifted to close friends of the king in 1789.

It is due to appear at Christie’s sale on July 7 during the auction house’s Classic Week.

Charlotte’s announcement that the king had recovered was greeted with widespread celebrations in 1789.

The UK Parliament presented addresses of congratulation to George III on March 10, the date commemorated on the medallion.

The medallion was presented by Charlotte on March 19 and it was later converted into a locket surmounted by an enamelled crown, set with diamonds, rubies and emeralds.

George III was subsequently diagnosed as having porphyria, a rare disorder that can affect the nervous system and skin.

The medallion carries an estimated price of £3,000-£5,000.

It forms part of Bayreuth: A Connoisseur’s Collection of English Silver and Gold Boxes, which is known for items of rarity, condition and provenance.

With estimates ranging from £1,200 to £250,000, the collection will be on public view from July 1-6 in London.

Christie’s international head of silver, Harry Williams-Bulkeley, said: “This collection presents the market with an extraordinary selection of the very best silver and gold boxes sold in London, New York and Geneva over the last 30 years.

“It has been formed under the disciplined and passionate eye of a collector with boundless energy and enthusiasm, allied with a scholarly curiosity to delve deeper into specialised fields.

“It is a reflection of true connoisseurship in its most enriching form.

“It is evident that behind the collection there is an innate understanding of the imagination and the creative skill of the craftsman, and an erudite appreciation of its ownership, from celebrated collectors and great country houses including Chatsworth, Belvoir Castle, and Stowe House.”

