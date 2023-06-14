Dry weather to give way to thunder and showers

Summer weather June 14th 2023

Thunderstorms are forecast to sweep across parts of the UK and Northern Ireland this week.

The Met Office has forecast temperatures in the mid-to-high 20s for much of England over the next few days but they are not expected to surpass the highest on record so far this year, recorded at 32.2C in Chertsey, Surrey, on Saturday June 10.

The dry weather will give way to “thundery and unstable” conditions on Thursday and Friday, with Northern Ireland expected to experience between 20 and 25mm of rainfall within an hour, before it spreads to parts of western Scotland, the North West and North Wales.

Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said that, while temperatures will remain hotter than average for this time of year, most regions of the country will drop below the threshold for a heatwave.

According to the agency, a heatwave is defined as three consecutive days with daily maximum temperatures meeting or exceeding the heatwave temperature threshold, with the threshold varying in each county.

Mr Dixon said: “The dry, fine and sunny weather is to continue for the next few days with temperatures peaking at 30 degrees in parts of England.

“Temperatures remain above average for the time of year in the mid-to-high 20s (and) dropping below those heat wave thresholds in some counties.