Worst of storms passing but warnings remain for Scotland and Northern Ireland

Cars driving through floodwater on Gringer Hill in Maidenhead

Weather alerts for thunderstorms remain in place for Scotland and Northern Ireland after much of the UK was battered by rain, hail and lightning on Monday.

The Met Office has issued yellow thunderstorm warnings to parts of western Scotland and Northern Ireland from 12pm to 9pm, with areas affected expected to see heavy rainfall, hail and thunderstorms.

The Environment Agency says three flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected, are also in place for areas along the River Weaver in west Cheshire.

It comes after an amber thunderstorm warning was issued on Monday as parts of the UK were hit by heavy rain and strong winds, while roads were flooded around the country.

Monday was very warm and muggy for many with heavy thundery showers developing through the afternoon across many areas ?️⛈️ Here are the extremes…? pic.twitter.com/2QkKsSVku9 — Met Office (@metoffice) June 12, 2023

The torrential rain temporarily halted the Manchester City trophy parade, which celebrated the club winning the treble, with the start time pushed back half an hour to 7pm due to the downpours.

Driving conditions worsened and the UK weather service warned some communities could temporarily be cut off due to floods.

The warning covered parts of Leicester, Birmingham, Worcester, Gloucester and Oxford, with Liverpool and parts of the north west also affected.

Meanwhile, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said four fire engines were called to a house in Lytham St Annes on Monday night after a lightning strike caused the roof to catch on fire. No injuries were reported.

Met Office forecaster and meteorologist Simon Partridge said the worst of the thunderstorms was now passed and drier weather was expected going into the latter parts of the week.

He said: “We’ve got high pressure starting to rebuild over the course of the day and when you get high pressure that’s what gives us lots of dry, settled weather, like what we’ve had over the last couple of weeks.

“That’s becoming more established tomorrow and through the week so we will see a lot of the country (on Tuesday) be dry with sunny spells.

“The thunderstorms have gradually been working their way westwards over the last couple of days because the area of the warmest and most humid air has drifted its way westwards, as a result… we’re expecting to see thunderstorms across parts of western Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Manchester City fans in the rain during the Treble Parade in Manchester (David Davies/PA)

“A few heavy rain spells are possible and could see some heavy downpours so there is the potential to see 20mm-plus of rain over a couple of hours, so not as much as we’ve seen over the last couple of days but certainly enough that anyone travelling will have to be aware.”

Tuesday is expected to be another hot day across the UK as both London and Manchester are forecast to see highs of 28C during the day.

The Mayor of London has also issued a high air pollution warning to those in the capital, the second of the year, caused by high temperatures and pollution being carried over from the continent.

Sadiq Khan asked people to do their part to stop themselves contributing to the pollution levels.

He said: “Pollution and heat can be a dangerous combination, which is why I’m urging Londoners to look after themselves and each other by choosing to walk, cycle or take public transport, avoid unnecessary car journeys, stop their engines idling and refrain from burning wood or garden waste, all of which contribute to high levels of pollution.