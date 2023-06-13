Sir Ian Rankin to receive knighthood at Buckingham Palace

Edinburgh International Book Festival

Crime writer Sir Ian Rankin will be honoured at Buckingham Palace later.

Sir Ian, creator of Detective Inspector John Rebus and winner of several national and international awards, will be knighted for services to literature and charity.

The University of Edinburgh graduate, 63, is known across the world for his crime novels focused on Rebus, which are mostly based in and around the Scottish capital.

Author Sir Ian Rankin (Jane Barlow/PA)

Knots & Crosses, the first in the series, was published in 1987 and Rebus now features in 26 books. They have been translated into 22 languages and have become bestsellers on several continents.

In 2019, Sir Ian donated his archive of 50 boxes and manuscripts to the National Library of Scotland.

The items stretch from 1972 to 2018 and include correspondence with literary figures, publishing companies and police officers.

In 2002, Sir Ian was made an OBE for services for literature, and a year later he was awarded an honorary doctorate from his former university.

He has since received honorary doctorates from the Open University and the University of Hull.

Sandra Bailie will be honoured for services to bowls (Liam McBurney/PA)

In 2015, he was elected a fellow of the Royal Society of Edinburgh, and the year after was elected as a fellow of the Royal Society of Literature.

Speaking last year about the knighthood, Sir Ian said: “It is amazing to be honoured in this way as we celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. It may not make writing my next book any easier but it is gratifying to be recognised both for my crime novels and the work I do for charity.

“I’m not sure what Detective Inspector John Rebus would make of it – he’d almost certainly tell me not to get too big-headed. I’ll do my best, while pouring a glass of something refreshing.”

Receiving the most distinguished order of Saint Michael and Saint George will be businessman Sir Mo Ibrahim.

Sudanese-born Sir Mo, founder of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation, will be recognised for services to charity and to philanthropy.

He established the foundation in 2006 to support good governance and exceptional leadership on the African continent, according to a profile on its website.

Sonia Friedman has been made a CBE for services to theatre (Ian West/PA)

Also picking up a gong at the investiture ceremony on Tuesday is internationally renowned bowler Sandra Bailie who has been made an MBE for services to bowls.

The grandmother from Co Down holds the record for the highest number of Irish indoor titles (29) and has earned 42 Irish caps as well as won two British titles in triples and pairs competitions.

She has also excelled in outdoor bowls, winning 44 Irish caps and seven Irish titles.

Meanwhile, former Saracens player Floyd Steadman, the first black scrum-half and captain of a top-flight English rugby union club, will be made an OBE for services to Rugby Union Football, to education and to charity.

Others picking up gongs include theatre producer Sonia Friedman who has been made a CBE for services to theatre, actor Cleo Sylvestre who has been made an MBE for services to drama and to charity, and opera singer Christine Rice who has been made an MBE for services to opera.

Harry Heber will be made an MBE for charitable services and to Holocaust education.