Boris Johnson urges Privileges Committee to publish ‘nonsense’ report

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has urged the Commons Privileges Committee to publish its report on whether he lied to Parliament over partygate and “let the world judge their nonsense”.

In an angry statement on Tuesday, the former prime minister lashed out at the panel’s “absurdly unfair rules” which he said prevented him from criticising its findings.

It came after the committee said Mr Johnson had made last-minute representations ahead of the release of its report, which is expected to find that he deliberately misled MPs with his assurances that lockdown rules were followed in Downing Street.

He said: “The Privileges Committee should publish their report and let the world judge their nonsense.

“They have no excuse for delay.

“Their absurdly unfair rules do not even allow any criticism of their findings.

“I have made my views clear to the committee in writing – and will do so more widely when they finally publish.”

Mr Johnson previously attacked the seven-person committee, which is chaired by veteran Labour MP Harriet Harman but has a Conservative majority, as a “kangaroo court” when he announced his Commons exit on Friday after receiving a draft of its findings.

The committee said it was “dealing with” submissions received from Mr Johnson at 11.57pm on Monday.