Weather warnings in place as thunderstorms and rain forecast for Monday

Blaze v Southern Vipers – Charlotte Edwards Cup 2023 Finals Day – Final – New Road

Yellow weather warnings for thunderstorms and rain are in place for much of the UK on Monday, with warm temperatures set to linger throughout the week.

Four yellow thunderstorm warnings are in place from 12pm to 9pm on Monday and cover parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, much of southern England and the Midlands and most of Wales.

The Met Office says people in these areas should be conscious of the potential for sudden flooding and transport difficulties.

Meanwhile, a yellow warning for rain has been released covering southern parts of England and Wales until 9am on Monday.

The forecast follows a weekend of scorching temperatures and heavy rainfall.

The mercury hit 32C at Kew Gardens in south-west London on Sunday and much of the UK was hotter than Monaco and the French riviera where temperatures languished in the low 20s.

However, temperatures fell just short of this year’s record high of 32.2C which was reached on Saturday.

A total of 28.6mm of rain fell in Charlwood, Surrey, on Sunday afternoon, which is almost half the average for the whole month of June.

Met Office meteorologist Dan Stroud said: “One or two spots have had quite significant rainfall in a short period.

“On Monday, we’re expecting a fine and hot start, temperatures rising fairly quickly during the course of the morning under strong early summer sunshine and that’s likely to spark a few thundery showers.

Yellow weather warnings for thunderstorms and rain are in place for much of the UK on Monday (PA Graphics)

“Parts of Wales and England will see 30mm of rain in an hour, 60 to 80mm in some spots.

“North parts of Northern Ireland, south-west Scotland and the Highlands could see 20 to 30mm of rain in an hour during the thunderstorms, and 40 to 50mm in some spots.

“Potentially we are looking at a month’s worth of rain falling.

“The highest temperatures will be around Birmingham and in Wales.

“It will widely be 24C to 28C on Monday, with some spots sitting at the 30C to 32C mark.

“It will be warmer than Monaco, where it has hit 24.7C on Sunday and is expected to be 22 to 24C on Monday.”

A rather cloudy start across the south on Monday morning with outbreaks of heavy rain continuing to clear westwards across Wales ?️ Elsewhere a dry and bright start with temperatures soon rising allowing showers to develop from late morning ?️ pic.twitter.com/9fkUt1C7Lf — Met Office (@metoffice) June 11, 2023

Slightly cooler temperatures are on the way from Tuesday onwards, with Thursday and Friday in the mid-high 20s, the forecaster added.

Mr Stroud said: “We are likely to see the hot weather continue although high pressure is starting to build in.

“That’s going to kill off the showers and moving into next week the temperature will dip slightly to the mid to high 20s.”

The UK Health Security Agency has issued an amber alert for hot weather until 9am on Tuesday in the West Midlands, East Midlands, east of England, South East and South West.