Two men charged over murder and disappearance of Chloe Mitchell

UK NewsPublished:

Both men are due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning.

Police forensic officers, at a property in James Street in Ballymena during the search for Chloe Mitchell, 21, who was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of June 3 in Ballymena town centre, Co Antrim

Two men have been charged over the murder and disappearance of Co Antrim woman Chloe Mitchell, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said.

Detectives from PSNI’s Major Investigation Team have charged a 26-year-old man with murder and a 34-year-old man with assisting offenders.

Ms Mitchell, 21, was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of Saturday June 3 in Ballymena town centre.

Detectives investigating Ms Mitchell’s disappearance launched a murder inquiry on Sunday after suspected human remains were found in Ballymena.

Forensic officers attended a flat in the James Street area of Ballymena on Sunday evening. The property had been cordoned off by police earlier in the week.

Chloe Mitchell missing
Ms Mitchell, 21, was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of Saturday June 3 in Ballymena town centre (Family handout/PSNI/PA)

The discovery came after extensive searches across Ballymena over recent days.

Members of the Community Rescue Service (CRS) assisted police in the major search operation in Ballymena.

In a statement on Sunday night, the volunteer-based organisation said: “The CRS would like to thank the people of Ballymena, those who live and work in the Harryville area and especially Chloe’s family and friends for their exceptional support during our operations.”

