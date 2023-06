Thousands of holidaymakers hit by easyJet flight cancellations

An easyJet plane at Gatwick

More than 15,000 easyJet passengers have been hit by flight cancellations due to severe weather.

The airline axed 54 flights scheduled to take off or depart from Gatwick Airport on Sunday because of storms, with a further 55 grounded on Monday.

Gatwick warned that more storms are expected on Monday.

An easyJet spokeswoman said: “Thunderstorms in the Gatwick area which restricted the number of arrivals and departures on Sunday unfortunately resulted in disruption at London Gatwick Airport, including some diversions and cancellations which is having a knock-on impact this morning as a number of aircraft are out of position.

“We are doing all possible to minimise the impact on our customers, providing those on cancelled flights with options to rebook or receive a refund as well as hotel accommodation and meals where required.

“The safety and wellbeing of customers and crew is easyJet’s highest priority and, while this is outside of our control, we would like to apologise to customers for the inconvenience caused.”

Affected passengers are not entitled to compensation under UK consumer law as the cause of the disruption is outside the airline’s control.

A Gatwick airport spokeswoman said: “Due to unsettled weather conditions and thunderstorms across the south of England and Europe yesterday, temporary air traffic restrictions were put in place, which resulted in some flights being delayed and cancelled.

“London Gatwick apologises to passengers for any inconvenience.

“Further thunderstorms are expected today, so passengers should contact their airline for further information.”

ℹ️ In case you missed our previous update – due to urgent repairs to the track, Gatwick Express services will not run. ? Tickets will be valid on alternative Southern and Thameslink services — Gatwick Express (@GatwickExpress) June 12, 2023

Meanwhile, Gatwick Express, which runs non-stop trains between the airport and central London, was suspended on Monday.

The operator said this was due to “urgent repairs to the track” after a set of points – which allow trains to move from one line to another – were damaged in the East Croydon area.