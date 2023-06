Murder investigation launched after man dies following assault in Derby

File photo dated 19/11/21 of police tape near a scene of a suspected crime

A murder investigation has been launched after a man died following reports of a serious assault in Derby.

Derbyshire Police said officers and ambulance crews were called to Bass Street just after 3.45pm on Sunday.

Despite attempts to save him, the man died at the scene.

A man has died following a serious assault in #Derby. We were called to Bass Street around 3.45pm yesterday (11 Jun) and he sadly died at the scene. His death is being treated as suspicious. There continues to be a large police presence in the area. More: https://t.co/a8DFaYmcgx pic.twitter.com/91b83gbLHK — Derbyshire Police (@DerbysPolice) June 11, 2023

Police said his death is being treated as suspicious and a murder investigation is underway.

Windmill Hill Lane is currently closed between Cross Street and Bass Street, and Bass Street is closed between Windmill Hill Lane and Peel Street, with the closures expected to remain in place for some time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Derbyshire Police, quoting reference 754 of June 11.