Man appears in court charged with murdering Chloe Mitchell

UK NewsPublished:

Brandon John Rainey, 26, was remanded in custody.

Police forensic officers at a property in James Street in Ballymena during the search for Chloe Mitchell
A man has appeared in court accused of murdering 21-year-old Chloe Mitchell in Ballymena.

Brandon John Rainey, 26, from James Street in the Co Antrim town, appeared via video link at Ballymena Magistrates’ Court, where he was charged with murdering Ms Mitchell between June 2 and 5.

Rainey was remanded in custody until July 6.

Chloe Mitchell missing
Extensive searches for Chloe Mitchell took place in Ballymena in recent days (PSNI/PA)

Ms Mitchell was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of Saturday June 3 in Ballymena town centre.

Detectives investigating her disappearance launched a murder inquiry on Sunday after suspected human remains were found in Ballymena.

Forensic officers attended a flat in the James Street area of Ballymena on Sunday evening. The property was cordoned off by police last week.

The discovery of remains came after extensive searches across Ballymena.

A second man is due to appear in court charged with assisting an offender.

