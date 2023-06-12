Firefighters continue to tackle raging wildfire in Highlands

Wildfire near Daviot

Firefighters are continuing to tackle a wildfire near Inverness which has raged through the area since Saturday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they were still battling the blaze on Monday morning.

A spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 2.45pm on Saturday June 10 to reports of a fire in the open at Daviot, south of Inverness.

“At its height, six appliances and specialist resources were fighting the wildfire.

“As of Monday June 11 at 8am, two appliances remain on scene working to extinguish the fire and prevent further fire spread.”

The fire service said the area burned is approximately 300 metres by 300 metres, though a further size assessment will take place later today.

Locals have been advised to remain indoors with windows shut and to avoid the affected area entirely if possible.

A spokesperson for the Scottish fire and rescue service Dundee control room added: “Firefighters continue to dampen down the area and tackle hotspots.

“The recent heavy rain and thunderstorms were welcomed which have helped to supress the fire.

“Lost power has been restored to affected homes and residents are encouraged to return.