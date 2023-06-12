Explosions and smoke plumes in Leeds amid plastics factory fire

A large plume of smoke could be seen overhead Bramley, Leeds after a fire broke out at a plastics factory

Plumes of black smoke could be seen over Leeds on Monday along with the sound of explosions as a large fire broke out at a plastics factory.

People nearby shared social media posts stating they heard explosions before the fire broke out at the factory on Anchor Works in Swinnow Lane, Bramley.

Images and videos shared online showed the plumes of smoke could be seen from miles away.

“Something big is up in flames in Leeds,” wrote Sy Scott, while @LeedsBookClub tweeted “Blooming heck! What’s that? Something is going up quick!”

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service reported to the incident at around 12pm on Monday with five appliances.

The service is advising those in the area to keep windows and doors closed, and to avoid the Bramley area where possible.

A West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Firefighters are in attendance at a fire at a plastics factory on Anchor Works in Swinnow Lane, Bramley.

“We received several calls at around 12 noon today to the incident.

Something big is up in flames in Leeds. pic.twitter.com/XqAdTcPnNE — Sy Scott (@syscottyboy) June 12, 2023

“Crews are in attendance from Stanningley, Leeds and Rawdon along with two engines from Bradford.

“Due to large amount of smoke in the area we are advising people to keep windows and doors closed and also to avoid the area if possible.”