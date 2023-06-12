16-year-old boy stabbed to death in Bath named by police

Fatal stabbing incident – Bath

The 16-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in Bath on Saturday night has been named by Avon and Somerset Police as Mikey Roynon.

Mikey, from Kingswood, died at the scene in Eastfield Avenue, Bath, at about 11pm on Saturday after members of the public and paramedics rushed to help him.

Over the weekend, 11 teenagers were arrested on suspicion of murder – including a group of eight who were removed from a bus near the crime scene 30 minutes later.

The group have since been released from custody and no further action will be taken against them.

The boy who died at a property in Bath at the weekend has been formally identified as Mikey Roynon. His family continue to be supported by specially trained officers and our thoughts remain with them. Full update here – https://t.co/ufWzZ3XnAq — Avon and Somerset Police (@ASPolice) June 12, 2023

On Sunday, another two 15-year-old boys and a boy aged 16 were also arrested on suspicion of murder, police said.

The boys remain in custody and will continue to be questioned by detectives.

Detective inspector Mark Newbury, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: “Mikey’s family have been informed of these developments and our thoughts continue to be with them as they come to terms with their loss.

“Specialist family liaison officers supported them through the formal identification process which is something no family should ever have to experience.

“The investigation into Mikey’s murder continues at pace with a team of officers and staff working tirelessly to piece together what happened.”

A cordon remains in place at the scene and the police are appealing for anyone who has images, footage or information to get in touch.

Chief inspector Ronald Lungu, of the Bath Neighbourhood Policing team, said: “This tragedy is one too many and it should not be allowed to happen anywhere.

“I hear the community’s concerns about this and other recent incidents and would like to reassure them we are doing everything we can to tackle knife crime in Bath, as well as in other towns and cities across our policing area.

“We’re working closely with our partners to educate and divert young people away from crime as we recognise many of them are vulnerable and need support.

“Anyone concerned about Mikey’s death or who has worries more generally about knife crime is encouraged to talk to officers.”

Anyone with information about the stabbing can submit it via the major incident public portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/5223C92-PO1