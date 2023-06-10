Nicola Sturgeon passes driving theory test

Nicola Sturgeon

Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon has passed her driving theory test.

Ms Sturgeon began learning to drive in March following her resignation as first minister and previously described the move as being “part and parcel of the next stage of life”.

Ms Sturgeon passed the test comfortably and received full marks of 50 out of 50 on the multiple choice part of the test and 56 out of 75 on hazard perceptions.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Ms Sturgeon said: “Step one complete.”

Friend Ricky Bell previously said the lessons were a signal Ms Sturgeon was preparing for life after being first minister.

Speaking to the BBC’s Nicola Sturgeon Podcast, he said: “I think the big thing was she said she was taking driving lessons.

“You don’t need driving lessons if you are going to be chauffeur driven about as the first minister.”