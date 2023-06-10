£150m fund aims to help Ukrainians into their own homes

A Ukrainian flag

A UK Government fund of £150 million to help Ukrainians into their own homes and to continue sponsorship arrangements has been announced.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year, more than 124,000 people have arrived in the UK under the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

The new money will go to councils to help Ukrainian families into private rented accommodation and find work.

It will also go towards continuing sponsorship arrangements, as many guests are in their second year in the UK.

The funding is being divided according to the number of Ukrainians in each nation – England will receive around £109 million, Scotland £30 million, Wales £8 million and Northern Ireland £2 million.

Felicity Buchan appealed for more people to become hosts (PA)

Those hosting Ukrainians will continue to receive a monthly £350 thank-you payment during guests’ first 12 months, rising to £500 a month during the following year.

In March, the Red Cross warned many Ukrainians are staying in “inappropriate” accommodation.

UK housing minister Felicity Buchan said: “The UK has an honourable tradition of offering shelter to those fleeing the horrors of war.

“Thanks to the extraordinary generosity of hosts in this country, over 124,000 Ukrainians have now found safety in the UK.

“Sadly, the fighting in Ukraine shows no sign of ending soon, so we are appealing for more people to become hosts while providing councils with this additional funding to support guests into long-term housing.”

In Scotland, more than 24,000 displaced Ukrainians have arrived through an individual sponsor or the Scottish Government’s super-sponsor scheme.

Thousands remain in temporary accommodation while waiting for a permanent home.

John Lamont said the UK Government will continue to help Ukrainians forced to flee their homes (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scotland Office minister John Lamont said: “The UK has a long, proud history of helping those fleeing danger or persecution and we will continue to help the Ukrainians whose lives were thrown into turmoil when Russia illegally invaded their country.

“Today’s announcement of a further £30 million for Scotland to help rehome people from Ukraine brings a welcome boost to the great effort already made.

“I want to thank everyone who has helped support Ukraine for more than a year now, including all those who have helped Ukrainian refugees make new lives in Scotland.”

Petro Rewko, of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain, said his organisation welcomes the funding commitment during “difficult economic times”.