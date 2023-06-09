Man arrested over death of boy, 12, who was knocked off bike

West Midlands Police station sign

A man has been arrested after a 12-year-old boy riding a bicycle died in a collision with a car in Birmingham, West Midlands Police said.

Officers were called to the incident at the junction of Coventry Road and Berkeley Road shortly after 6.15pm on Thursday evening.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The force said a 32-year-old man had been detained on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and being unfit through drugs and remains in police custody.

CCTV footage from a nearby restaurant, seen by the PA news agency, shows a cyclist crossing Coventry Road into the path of an oncoming car.

Over the following minutes, traffic gradually slows down and a police car can be seen.

A worker from the restaurant, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “I was here eating a burger and I saw a red BMW go past.

“I didn’t hear the crash, but all of a sudden, I saw the BMW stop and people gathering.

“Afterwards, the red BMW was parked on the right-hand lane. It was switched off.

“Four people were there. A lady was screaming and crying. It was scary, I never saw that in my life before.”

Another male pedestrian involved in a separate collision with a car near to the scene sustained minor injuries, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, of West Midlands Police, said: “We are appealing for witnesses and, in particular, for people with dashcam footage to please contact us.