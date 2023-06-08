Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Sanctioned Russian racing driver in latest round of High Court fight

UK NewsPublished:

Nikita Mazepin, 24, who used to race in F1 for Haas, wants sanctions lifted and has taken legal action against Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

End of Year Review 2022
End of Year Review 2022

Russian racing driver Nikita Mazepin has begun the latest round of a High Court fight with British government ministers after being made subject to sanctions in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Mazepin, 24, used to race in Formula 1 for Haas and is looking for a new team.

He wants sanctions lifted and has taken legal action against Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

A judge is due to oversee a trial on July 19.

Lawyers representing Mazepin on Thursday asked Mr Justice Linden, at a High Court hearing in London, to suspend sanctions in the interim so he could begin negotiations with Formula 1 teams as soon as possible.

Government lawyers say Mazepin’s application for “interim relief” should be refused.

Judges have heard that Mazepin and his father Dmitry Mazepin – a Russian businessman – had been made subject to sanctions in mid-March 2022.

They have heard how Haas had “terminated its relationship” with Mazepin in early March 2022, following the outbreak of war in Ukraine, and he had not driven for a Formula 1 team since.

Mazepin and his father were “subject to an asset freeze and travel ban”, judges have heard.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News