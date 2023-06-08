Nearly 200,000 manufacturing jobs lost since 2010, research suggests

Sertec stock

Almost 200,000 manufacturing jobs have been lost since 2010, new research suggests.

The GMB said its study indicated that 6.7% of all manufacturing jobs have gone since Labour left office.

Scotland has been the worst affected area, losing 15% of manufacturing jobs (31,300), followed by the East of England and Northern Ireland which both saw a reduction of around 14%, said the union.

In 2010, the UK supported 2.9 million manufacturing jobs but by 2022 that number had fallen to 2.7 million, the GMB said.

Charlotte Brumpton-Childs, GMB national officer, said: “The loss of almost 200,000 jobs is devastating for those workers – and their wider communities.

“Every job lost means a household income more stretched. In the worst cost-of-living crisis for a generation we need more decent, skilled jobs – not to shed them at this rate.

“Ministers must address this urgently or there could be worse to come.