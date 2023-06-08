Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Jess Phillips avoids sanction despite again failing to declare payment on time

UK NewsPublished:

The shadow safeguarding minister declared a payment of £1,000 for giving a lecture at Bristol University two days’ late.

UK Parliament portraits
UK Parliament portraits

Labour frontbencher Jess Phillips has avoided sanction by Parliament’s Standards Committee after failing to register a financial interest by the deadline for the second time in less than six months.

The shadow safeguarding minister declared a payment of £1,000 for giving a lecture at Bristol University in October 2022 two days after the 28-day deadline set by the Commons.

The parliamentary Standards Commissioner said Ms Phillips had breached the MPs’ Code of Conduct in a “relatively minor way” but warned that repeatedly treating the register “in a casual and inattentive fashion is a serious matter”.

The Birmingham Yardley MP was previously reprimanded for failing to register a number of outside earnings including for a guest appearance on the TV show Have I Got News For You, which she claimed was an administrative oversight.

The commissioner said: “Although this is a relatively minor breach, I am referring it to the Committee on Standards because it occurred less than six months after rectification by Ms Phillips of a number of late registrations of financial interests.

“A casual attitude to the register is unacceptable, and accordingly I consider it right to refer this breach to the committee.”

The committee recommended no further action against the MP, but added: “This case underlines the need for members to submit their complete registrations in good time.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News