Increase in number of teachers leaving profession ‘hugely concerning’

Teacher vacancies have doubled in the past two years, according to new official data, while more than 40,000 teachers left their jobs in the last year.

Figures published by the Government on Thursday also showed the number of teacher vacancies increased from 1,100 in November 2020 to 2,300 in November 2022.

The number of temporarily filled teacher posts also increased from 1,800 in November 2020 to 3,000 in November 2022.

The data, largely drawn from the school workforce census and which includes only state-funded schools, showed the number of teachers rose by less than 1% in the last year to 468,400.

Around 44,000 teachers left the state sector in 2021/22, a rise of 7,800 compared with the previous year and is the highest rate since 2017/18.

The average teacher salary in England is now £41,604, according to the figures.

The number of teaching assistants rose to 281,100 – an increase of 5,300 since last year.

The data shows that pupil-teacher ratios have remained stable, with 20.7 pupils for every one nursery and primary school teacher in 2022/23.

Jack Worth, from the National Foundation for Educational Research, said: “It is hugely concerning that 40,000 working-age teachers left the profession last year, the highest level since records began in 2010.

“While fewer teachers retired, the overall picture is that teacher leaving rates rose in 2022 to just above the pre-pandemic level amid a competitive wider labour market.