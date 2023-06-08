Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

British child injured in knife attack at French playground

UK NewsPublished:

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said that British consular officials had been deployed to the area.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly

A British child has been injured after several very young children were stabbed in a lakeside park in the French Alps, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has said.

The Foreign Secretary was speaking at an OECD ministerial council press conference in France, hours after the attack that saw several children – including one in a pushchair – stabbed in a lakeside park in the French Alps.

Adults were also attacked in the town of Annecy on Thursday.

The suspect is a 31-year-old Syrian asylum-seeker, police said.

Mr Cleverly said: “Our thoughts are with the victims and the families, and we stand ready to support the French authorities in whichever way we can.”

He said he was “also aware that one of the people, one of the children injured, was a British national”.

“We have already deployed British consular officials who are travelling to the area to make themselves available to support the family. And of course we stand in strong solidarity with the people of France at this terrible time.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News