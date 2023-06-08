British child injured in knife attack at French playground

A British child has been injured after several very young children were stabbed in a lakeside park in the French Alps, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has said.
The Foreign Secretary was speaking at an OECD ministerial council press conference in France, hours after the attack that saw several children – including one in a pushchair – stabbed in a lakeside park in the French Alps.
Adults were also attacked in the town of Annecy on Thursday.
The suspect is a 31-year-old Syrian asylum-seeker, police said.
Mr Cleverly said: “Our thoughts are with the victims and the families, and we stand ready to support the French authorities in whichever way we can.”
He said he was “also aware that one of the people, one of the children injured, was a British national”.
“We have already deployed British consular officials who are travelling to the area to make themselves available to support the family. And of course we stand in strong solidarity with the people of France at this terrible time.”