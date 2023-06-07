What the papers say – June 7

British newspapers

The mid-week front pages cover claims Russia bombed a dam in Ukraine and the Duke of Sussex’s court appearance in his legal battle against the Mirror Group.

The Guardian, Financial Times, The Daily Telegraph and the i all lead with accusations against the Kremlin of destroying the Nova Kakhovka dam on the Dnipro river, causing flooding and the evacuation of tens of thousands of civilians.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 7 June 2023: 'Environmental disaster': floods hit Ukraine as dam is destroyed pic.twitter.com/hqt7UXcXUH — The Guardian (@guardian) June 6, 2023

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 7 June https://t.co/7gIgSBZHxG pic.twitter.com/5Uxdj2X59Z — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) June 6, 2023

TELEGRAPH: Bombing of dam ‘a new low’ for Russia #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/1bZLYLZa4j — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 6, 2023

Wednesday's front page: 40,000 fleeing ‘war crime’ after dam blown up#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ZUST8bcjem — i newspaper (@theipaper) June 6, 2023

Metro, The Times, The Sun and the Daily Mail all cover Harry’s historic High Court “showdown”, with the papers reporting he contradicted himself on his first day in the witness box.

Tomorrow's Paper Today ? HARRY'S REALITY CHECK ? Duke's shock claims in his historic High Court showdown? 'Papers wanted to oust me as royal' with Hewitt stories? Hacking claims 'in realm of speculation' says lawyer#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/aKrL6s2OvU — Metro (@MetroUK) June 6, 2023

MAIL: He must have longed for the schmaltzy embrace of Oprah! #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Yv26QmAXbv — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 6, 2023

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror focuses on calls to make Kevin Sinfield a knight for his fundraising efforts.

A weight loss drug Rishi Sunak described as a “game changer” will be prescribed to tens of thousands in a bid to ease the nation’s health crisis, the Daily Express says.