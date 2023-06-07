Rishi Sunak marks US military ties by laying wreath at Tomb of Unknown Soldier

Rishi Sunak with a wreath

Rishi Sunak has laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in recognition of the military ties between the UK and US.

On a clear, bright morning – the day after the 79th anniversary of D-Day – the Prime Minister was accompanied by Major General Trevor J Bredenkamp, commander of the Washington military district, UK defence attache Rear Admiral Tim Woods and ambassador Dame Karen Pierce.

A 19-gun salute started at 8.55am and echoed around the sprawling grounds in Virginia, competing with the constant drone of jets taking off from nearby Ronald Reagan Airport.

Rishi Sunak arrives at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier (Niall Carson/PA)

The national anthems of both US and UK were played by a military band.

Dozens of personnel from the US army, navy, marines, air force and coastguard, dressed in ceremonial uniforms, formed a guard of honour.

A Union Flag was carried by the party accompanying the Prime Minister as he made his way to the monument.

Flags of the military service branches and US states hung limply in the still air.

After the wreath ceremony, Mr Sunak visited the memorial amphitheatre at the cemetery.

Some 400,000 people are buried at the cemetery near Washington DC.