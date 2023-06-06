What is the CBI and what have its members voted for?

CBI faces D-Day vote

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) has survived a confidence vote by members over its future.

Members met at the organisation’s London offices on Tuesday to vote on plans to reform the scandal-hit organisation.

The lobbying group revealed that 93% of votes were made in favour of the CBI’s proposals at the critical confidence vote.

But what went wrong at the group and what were members voting on? Below is a look at some of these issues.

– What sparked the issues at the CBI?

Former CBI director-general Tony Danker (Jacob King/PA)

Allegations of misconduct against then-CBI director-general Tony Danker surfaced in early March.

He stepped aside pending an investigation by the Fox Williams law firm into his behaviour.

This sparked a series of other allegations, weeks later, against other staff at the CBI as more than a dozen women came forward to the Guardian newspaper. One of them alleged she was raped.

– What happened next?

There were small developments during the week between the stories, as ministers stopped interacting with the CBI and the body cancelled its annual dinner.

But on April 21 the Guardian published a third story which contained a second allegation of rape.

This sparked a deluge of businesses leaving the organisation. By the end of the day dozens of the largest companies in the UK had suspended or ripped up their membership and the CBI had suspended membership and policy activities.

It promised to come back with a new plan on June 6.

– What is the CBI?

Today, we’ve launched our prospectus ‘A Renewed CBI – for our Members, our Stakeholders and our People.’ Outlining how we are working to increase trust with our membership and improve our organisation for the better, ahead of our 6 June EGM. Read it here https://t.co/gqdA8zhVuW pic.twitter.com/00oHSrtmJH — CBI (@CBItweets) May 31, 2023

The Confederation of British Industry is a membership body which lobbies the Government and represents the interests of its members.

The group used to claim to represent around 190,000 companies across the UK. Not all of these are members. The figure includes members of trade associations, such as the National Farmers’ Union, which are themselves members of the CBI.

– What were members asked at the CBI meeting?

Members of the CBI voted on the CBI’s plans for how it intends to move forward on Tuesday afternoon.

It said that it would speed up its search for a new president, promised a new-look board, stop late-night parties, review its governance processes and set up a new board sub-committee on culture, among other things.

Members were asked: “Do the changes we have made − and the commitments we have set out − to reform our governance, culture, and purpose give you the confidence you need to support the CBI?”

– How did members vote on Tuesday?

The CBI’s new director-general, Rain Newton-Smith, has said the business group is ‘determined to learn from the crisis that has unfolded in our organisation’ (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

Each member of the CBI received one vote, meaning that each trade body held one vote each.

The CBI said there were 371 votes in total on Tuesday, with 23 abstentions and withheld votes.

It said 93% of votes were made in favour of its motions, with 7% of votes made against the proposals.

– What happens next?

The group has said it will now seek to enact its commitments to reform its government, culture and purpose.

Recently appointed CBI director-general Rain Newton-Smith said after the vote that it has already made “real progress” in changing the organisation but recognises there is further work to be done.