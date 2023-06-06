CBI wins backing from members in crunch confidence vote

CBI logo

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) has overwhelmingly won the support of its members as it promised change following a series of sexual harassment allegations.

Members were asked to vote on whether its plan for renewal is enough to give them “the confidence you need to support the CBI”.

The group said that 93% of members who voted had backed the motion, with 371 votes cast. It added that 23 members had withheld their vote.

The organisation claims to represent the interests of around 190,000 businesses, but most of these are not direct members, so do not get a vote.

A raft of major companies have already quit the CBI due to the allegations – including John Lewis, Aviva and ITV – and are not taking part in the vote, while the Government has also suspended its engagement with the group.

Director-general Rain Newton-Smith said: “After an incredibly tough period, I’m deeply grateful for the faith shown in us by our members.

“We’ve made real progress in implementing the top-to-bottom programme of change promised by the board and, while there remains work to do, today’s result represents an important milestone on that journey.

“Even an organisation as established as the CBI is only as strong as its members.

“That support is something we have never taken for granted. We will work tirelessly to repay the faith shown in us and are committed to living the values and changes we have proposed.

“Let me be clear: we have listened, we have acted, and we will leave no stone unturned to be the best voice for business, inside and out. ”

CBI director-general Rain Newton-Smith asked members to back a new plan for the lobby group (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

The CBI went into Tuesday’s vote having gained public backing from around a dozen companies, including Siemens, Microsoft and Esso, which sent a joint letter to the Times on Monday.

But there was still uncertainty over how the vote might play out, with CBI president Brian McBride writing that the “outcome of Tuesday’s vote isn’t a given.”

In his speech during the meeting, Mr McBride said that several members had reached out to offer help.

They had told him about “the journey your own organisations had been on”, he said.

The president also said the CBI will have a “huge task” ahead to transform its culture.

“That takes months and years, not days and weeks. So, let me be crystal clear – we are committed for the long haul,” Mr McBride added.

The Government has yet to comment on the vote, however CBI insiders will be hoping that ministers will start to re-engage with the lobby group.