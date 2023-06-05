Death of newborn being investigated as possible manslaughter

The entrance to St Mary's Hospital in Manchester

The death of a newborn baby at a Manchester hospital is being investigated as possible gross negligence manslaughter.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said on Monday that its major incident team is looking into the death of Polly Lindop, who died within 24 hours of being born at St Mary’s Hospital on March 13.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Davis said: “First, I want to express my condolences to the parents of Polly at what is an extremely difficult time for them.

“Our thoughts will remain with them as we carry out our investigation.

“A number of hospital staff have been spoken to as witnesses by officers and no arrests have been made at this time.

“The hospital trust has been fully co-operative with the police and all relevant authorities have been kept informed.

“The investigation into Polly’s death is ongoing and her family will continue to be kept updated in relation to any significant developments.”

The girl’s parents paid tribute to her and thanked police in a statement issued through the force.

They said: “As Polly’s parents we would like to thank everyone at GMP for their continual efforts everyday in gaining us answers.