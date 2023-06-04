Man charged with murder after missing woman found dead

We've charged a 43-year-old man with the murder of Emily Sanderson, whose body was found inside a property in Hillsborough, #Sheffield on Tuesday.

Mark Nicholls was arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday. He'll appear in court tomorrow.

Full update: https://t.co/nnn4ElM2V5 pic.twitter.com/ryJ5oGNaXI

— South Yorkshire Police (@syptweet) June 4, 2023