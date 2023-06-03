What the papers say – June 3

British newspapers

The Phillip Schofield saga continues to make front pages alongside a variety of topics that feature in newspapers across the UK on Saturday.

The Sun continues with their coverage of Phillip Schofield, reporting the former ITV This Morning host is “afraid to leave home”.

On tomorrow's front page: Phillip Schofield reveals he is terrified to leave the house as he asks: ‘Will people spit on me?’https://t.co/7dbwSbTKKh pic.twitter.com/KIKkUkC9Xf — The Sun (@TheSun) June 2, 2023

The Daily Mirror stays on the Schofield story with their front page showing an image of Alison Hammond in tears on This Morning while speaking about Phillip Schofield.

The Daily Mail says rail strikes have already cost the industry £5 billion as strikes on Saturday are set to disrupt the Epsom and FA Cup final.

The Daily Telegraph reports ministers had a secret unit to try and curb criticism of lockdowns during the pandemic.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Ministers had secret unit to curb critics of lockdown'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/QLvsrKoAw6 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 2, 2023

The front of FT Weekend reveals the CIA boss made a trip to China last month for talks with officials.

Just published: front page of FT Weekend, UK edition, Saturday 3 June https://t.co/1vP1zBViFU pic.twitter.com/fyhvs9epoa — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) June 2, 2023

The Times says a British trial has found a simple blood test could detect more than 50 forms of cancer and save thousands of lives.

The Times: Blood test promises fast cancer diagnosis #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/AFoqvrpI1v — George Mann ?⚒️? (@sgfmann) June 2, 2023

The Guardian also leads with a positive health story saying there is a “game-changing” drug that could increase the chance of survival for people with breast cancer.

Guardian front page, Saturday 3 June 2023: Game-changing drug could boost breast cancer survival rate pic.twitter.com/26gxDu2RIL — The Guardian (@guardian) June 2, 2023

i Weekend leads with a poll that shows the majority of people surveyed blame Brexit for higher food prices .

The i: UK public blames Brexit for higher food prices #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/p5hNpJJWs4 — George Mann ?⚒️? (@sgfmann) June 2, 2023

The Daily Express says banks have increased savings rates and that the rates could continue to rise.

Front Page – At last you're listening! Banks put up savings rates#TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/YzyIijN8wN pic.twitter.com/fSEDvICUlp — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) June 2, 2023

And the Daily Star puts a spotlight on the 13% of people who put tea and coffee in their cereal, labelling them “sickos”.