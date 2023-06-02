What the papers say – June 2

British newspapers

The battle between ministers and the Covid inquiry over Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages dominates the front pages across the UK on Friday.

The Daily Mail says MPs will “go to war with judge” over Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages, while the Financial Times reports the Government will seek a legal block on the messages.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Friday 2 June https://t.co/wi7bLHJOxz pic.twitter.com/PzelvPqWaW — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) June 1, 2023

The Times and the i also reported on the legal battle between the Cabinet Office and the Covid inquiry.

Friday's front page: Cabinet Office vs Covid inquiry: legal clash over secret WhatsApps Latest by @HugoGye @janemerrick23: https://t.co/eWnwMg4Qsj pic.twitter.com/iFLB0u4V0o — i newspaper (@theipaper) June 1, 2023

The Metro and The Guardian run the same story on their front pages.

Tomorrow's Paper Today ? SEE YOU IN COURT ? Government takes its own Covid inquiry to judicial review over Johnson's WhatsApps. #tomorrowpaperstoday pic.twitter.com/rYryUWFWx5 — Metro (@MetroUK) June 1, 2023

Guardian front page, Friday 2 June 2023: Ministers launch court bid to defy Covid inquiry pic.twitter.com/DzxM6DBx1r — The Guardian (@guardian) June 1, 2023

The Sun leads with an exclusive interview with Phillip Schofield, who said he is “not a groomer”.

On tomorrow's front page: 'I’m broken and ashamed… but I’m NOT a groomer,' says Phillip Schofield in bombshell first interview @clemmiemoodiehttps://t.co/AIoOFM4nMf pic.twitter.com/M6aRDpiOc7 — The Sun (@TheSun) June 1, 2023

The Daily Mirror captures Holly Willoughby on holiday with her friends, telling the paper she is happy to help with the Phillip Schofield inquiry.

The Daily Telegraph reports on the beach tragedy in Bournemouth where a pleasure boat has been impounded by police after two children died.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: Scrap unfair inheritance tax, MPs tell Sunak#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/vvT28SKg6Z — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 31, 2023

The Daily Express says house prices have had their biggest drop in 14 years with “storm clouds gathering” for the property market.