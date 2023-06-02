Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

UK ticket-holder wins £111.7m EuroMillions jackpot

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The winning numbers were 03, 12, 15, 25 and 43 with Lucky Stars 10 and 11.

EuroMillions
EuroMillions

A UK ticket-holder has won more than £110 million in the EuroMillions draw.

Players have been urged to check their tickets to see if they won the £111.7 million prize in Friday’s draw.

The winning numbers were 03, 12, 15, 25 and 43 with Lucky Stars 10 and 11.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, said: “What a fantastic night for UK EuroMillions players, as a single ticket-holder has scooped tonight’s special £111.7m EuroMillions jackpot.

“Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are tonight’s lucky winner.”

Only a handful of UK players have won more than £100 million in a EuroMillions jackpot.

In July last year, an anonymous UK ticket-holder won a record jackpot of £195 million.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News