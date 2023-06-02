Strikes by Heathrow security guards expected to be announced next week

Industrial strike

Fresh strikes by security guards at Heathrow airport are expected to be announced next week.

Members of Unite are embroiled in a long-running dispute over pay which has led to previous industrial action.

It is understood the new strikes were going to be announced on Friday, but it is now thought that notice will be served on the company next week.

In a statement Unite said: “The Unite notice regarding the industrial action at Heathrow is not live.