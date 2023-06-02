Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Strikes by Heathrow security guards expected to be announced next week

UK NewsPublished:

Members of Unite are embroiled in a long-running dispute over pay.

Industrial strike
Industrial strike

Fresh strikes by security guards at Heathrow airport are expected to be announced next week.

Members of Unite are embroiled in a long-running dispute over pay which has led to previous industrial action.

It is understood the new strikes were going to be announced on Friday, but it is now thought that notice will be served on the company next week.

In a statement Unite said: “The Unite notice regarding the industrial action at Heathrow is not live.

“It should be held at the moment until notice is served on the employer, next week.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News