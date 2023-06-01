Sam Neill to auction off personal Jurassic Park items in support of Unicef UK

Sam Neill on the Graham Norton Show – London

Jurassic Park star Sam Neill is due to auction off items from his personal collection of movie memorabilia to raise funds for Unicef UK.

The 75-year-old New Zealand actor, born in County Tyrone, Northern Ireland, is best known for his role as palaeontologist Alan Grant in the science-fiction film franchise.

His famous hat, jacket and boots will all form part of an auction, organised by Propstore, which is due to take place later this month in Los Angeles.

Sam Neill’s Jurassic Park hat (Propstore/PA)

“My Jurassic Park boots, along with my Jurassic World hat, scarf, shirt, and jacket are up for auction at Propstore’s entertainment memorabilia live auction on June 28,” Neill said.

“These boots were made for kicking dinosaurs, in the words of the old song. And indeed they did, in the first Jurassic Park. I ran for miles in them.

“These items are utterly unique, possibly even iconic if you’re a fan.

“Most importantly, the full proceeds will go towards helping support refugee children through the vital and incredible work of Unicef UK.”

The two most valuable items in Neill’s collection to go under the hammer are Dr Grant’s hat and jacket, which are both estimated at between 10,000 and 20,000 dollars (£8,000-16,000).

Both items appeared in 2022’s film Jurassic World: Dominion, which brought together old and new members of the famous dinosaur franchise.

Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern reprised their respective roles, and were joined by Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Other items from Neill’s collection include his boots from the original 1993 Jurassic Park film, which are valued at between 6,000 and 12,000 dollars (£4,800-9,600).

Sam Neill (Ian West/PA)

Over 1,400 rare and iconic lots will be sold during Propstore’s entertainment memorabilia live auction, which is due to take place over three days from Wednesday 28 to Friday 30 June 2023.

Also up for sale is a one-of-a-kind Princess Leia dress worn by Carrie Fisher in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, which is expected to fetch up to two million dollars (£1.6 million).

Brandon Alinger, Propstore’s chief operating officer, said: “This year, Propstore’s Los Angeles entertainment memorabilia live auction contains many never seen before treasures from film and television content, and we are thrilled to be working with Sam Neill to support Unicef UK.