Labour suspends MP Geraint Davies pending probe into ‘unacceptable behaviour’

UK NewsPublished:

The veteran politician’s administrative suspension means he will not be able to vote as a Labour MP until it is lifted.

Geraint Davies

Labour has suspended MP Geraint Davies pending an investigation into reports of “incredibly serious allegations of completely unacceptable behaviour”.

The decision to administratively suspend the Swansea West MP means he will have the whip removed in Westminster while a review is carried out.

It follows claims against the veteran politician, which were reported by the website Politico.

A Labour spokeswoman said: “These are incredibly serious allegations of completely unacceptable behaviour.

“We strongly encourage anyone with a complaint to come forward to the Labour Party’s investigation.

“Any complainant will have access to an independent support service who provide confidential and independent guidance and advice from external experts throughout the process.”

