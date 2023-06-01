Government seeks judicial review of Covid inquiry’s demand for Johnson documents

Boris Johnson

The Government will fight a legal battle over the Covid inquiry’s demand to release Boris Johnson’s unredacted WhatsApp messages, diaries and personal notebooks.

The Cabinet Office said it was seeking a judicial review of inquiry chairwoman Baroness Hallett’s order to release the documents, arguing that it should not have to hand over material which is “unambiguously irrelevant”.

In a letter to the inquiry, released after a 4pm deadline to hand over the material, the Cabinet Office said it had provided “as much relevant information as possible, and as quickly as possible” in line with the order.

Inquiry chairwoman Baroness Hallett had demanded the documents relating to Boris Johnson (UK Parliament/PA)