Michael Palin to feature in new exhibition celebrating 75 years of NHS charities

NHS Charities exhibition

Monty Python star Sir Michael Palin will be among the famous faces to appear in a new exhibition to celebrate 75 years of NHS charities.

The series is led by renowned artist Rankin and NHS Charities Together, the national charity caring for the NHS.

Titled Love and Charity: A History of Giving in the NHS, it will celebrate the vital role charities have played throughout the health service’s history.

The exhibition will be displayed at the Saatchi gallery in London from May 31 to June 11, ahead of the 75th anniversary of the health service on July 5.

Sir Michael will also appear alongside England footballer Jordan Henderson as well as other high-profile supporters, NHS staff, patients, and volunteers.

Nafisat Ibrahim, 25, from London and Michael Palin during a photoshoot with Rankin as part of a new exhibition led by NHS Charities Together (Matt Alexander/PA)

Those involved in the project come from every nation and region of the UK, and each have a powerful personal connection to the impact and influence of NHS charities.

Sir Michael, best known for his role in the world famous comedy sketch group Monty Python, took part to celebrate the work of the Michael Palin Centre for Stammering, part-funded by the Whittington Health Charity.

He was photographed alongside Nafisat Ibrahim, 25, from London – a nurse whose childhood was significantly impacted by a stammer, who found her voice following treatment at the Centre.

“My father had quite a serious stammer and when he grew up, no one was able to do anything about it,” Sir Michael said.

“I think it would have changed his life immeasurably if he’d been able to have the treatment that the Michael Palin Centre now provide.

“I was born a little bit before the NHS started, but throughout my life it’s been an enormous support for me and my family.

“You take it a bit for granted so I think it’s good sometimes to remember it needs help.

Nafisat Ibrahim (centre), 25, from London and Michael Palin (right) during a photoshoot with Rankin (left) as part of a new exhibition led by NHS Charities Together (Matt Alexander/PA)

“And I think the more people who can help out the better, because so many people have benefitted.”

Liverpool captain and NHS Charities Together ambassador Henderson had his portrait taken with warehouse worker Matt Kennard, surprising the lifelong Liverpool fan on set.

Other stories featured in the exhibition include those of Afghan refugee Dr Aziz Abdul and 76-year-old Beryl Fairclough.

Dr Abdul, from Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, was separated from his mother aged five at gunpoint, and went on to become a specialist registrar on the frontline during the pandemic.

He now advocates for trauma support funded by NHS Charities Together.

Beryl Fairclough, 76, from Barnsley, during a photoshoot with Rankin as part of a new exhibition led by NHS Charities Together (Matt Alexander/PA)

Ms Fairclough helped create the Barnsley Hospital Charity’s fundraising team “the Sensational Six”, who used their knitting skills to raise thousands for new NHS equipment, facilities and services locally.

Also featured is Stefan Edmondson, a consultant clinical scientist at University Hospitals Birmingham (UHB), who helped lead the reconstructive surgery for Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai after she was shot in the head by the Taliban.

The UHB team’s pioneering work was made possible thanks to 3D printers funded by University Hospitals Birmingham Charity.

Rankin, who has photographed the likes of David Bowie, Madonna and Kate Moss, said: “The thing I’ve learned from all these people is how much of a massive contribution NHS charities make to the national health service.

Footballer Jordan Henderson and Matt Kennard during a photoshoot with Rankin as part of a new exhibition led by NHS Charities Together (Matt Alexander/PA)

“You don’t realise the scale of support that’s out there – they fund research and new technologies, accommodation and support for patients, and extra services so more of us can access better care.

“I used to work in the NHS but honestly had no idea, and it really has been eye opening.”

Ellie Orton, chief executive at NHS Charities Together, said: “It’s been utterly inspiring meeting the people involved in this project and hearing their stories.

“NHS charities have been contributing to our health service since before its inception – and this project makes clear the phenomenal impact they have had and are still having today.

“75 years after the NHS was founded, charity support has never been more important, and with your help we can continue to help the NHS for generations to come.”