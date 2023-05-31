Former Pc accused of raping woman before he joined the Met granted bail

Jade Ebanks

A former Metropolitan Police officer has appeared in court charged with five counts of raping a woman before he joined the force.

Jade Ebanks, 29, was suspended from duty as a police constable after he was arrested on May 5 last year.

The ex-officer, who joined the Met in June 2021, resigned a week before he was charged on April 28 this year.

Ebanks, with a goatee beard and hair tied into a top knot, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday wearing a dark suit, white shirt and dark tie.

Former Metropolitan Police officer Jade Ebanks at Westminster Magistrates’ Court (Yui Mok/PA)

He stood in the dock to confirm his name, date of birth and address in Kilburn, north-west London.

Ebanks is charged with five counts of rape against the same woman, who cannot be named because she is the alleged victim of sexual offences.

He is said to have carried out the alleged attacks between March 2018 and January 2020 in Greenford and Uxbridge, west London, according to the charges.

Ebanks was not asked to enter pleas to any of the counts, which can only be tried in the Crown Court.

District Judge Briony Clarke granted Ebanks, who was based with the force’s North West Basic Command Unit, bail with the condition he does not contact the complainant.