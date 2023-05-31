Farmers, undertakers and politicians among jobs with oldest workforce in census

A tractor works amongst blueberry bushes at Winterwood Farms in Maidstone, Kent

Farmers, undertakers and elected politicians are among the occupations most dependent on older workers, new figures suggest.

Some 42% of farmers in England and Wales said they were aged 60 years or over at the time of the 2021 census, along with 28% of people working as undertakers or mortuary and crematorium assistants.

Nearly a third (30%) of members of the clergy, such as vicars and bishops, were at least 60 years old, similar to caretakers (29%) and typists (31%).

But the largest proportion was among elected representatives – anyone whose main job is being paid to hold an elected office, from local councillor to Member of Parliament – where just over half (52%) were aged 60 or over, and nearly two in five (38%) were 65 or above.

The figures have been published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and are the latest data to be released from the census, which took place in England and Wales on March 21 2021.

They show that farmers have a particularly old age profile as an occupation, with fewer than 11% aged under 30 and almost a third (29%) aged at least 65.

Across the whole working population, only 4% of people are aged 65 or above.

Farming is also the occupation with the highest UK-born workforce (98%).

The census counted farm workers separately, and among this group – who may do more of the physical labour – the ONS found nearly a quarter of people (23%) were aged under 25.

“An occupation with an older age profile could pose challenges for labour supply in the future if not enough young people go into that type of work,” the ONS said.

While nearly three in 10 (28%) of people working as undertakers and mortuary or crematorium assistants were aged 60 or above, only one in 10 (10%) were under 30.

Typists and other related keyboard roles “appears to be a dying profession”, with 60% of people doing this job aged 50 or over – almost double the proportion for the whole workforce (33%).