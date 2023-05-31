Artificial intelligence warning over human extinction labelled ‘publicity stunt’

The government is looking very carefully at this.

Last week I stressed to AI companies the importance of putting guardrails in place so development is safe and secure.

But we need to work together. That's why I raised it at the @G7 and will do so again when I visit the US. https://t.co/vo04w4uC6L

