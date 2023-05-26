William to meet Grenfell survivors and families ahead of anniversary of tragedy

Grenfell Tower logo

The Prince of Wales will meet Grenfell survivors and bereaved families ahead of the sixth anniversary of the tower blaze.

William will visit Queens Park Rangers football club to hear how they provided support in the aftermath of the blaze.

Grenfell is less than a mile from QPR’s Loftus Road ground in Shepherd’s Bush, West London, and the fire, on June 14 2017 which claimed 72 lives, shocked the nation.

The prince, who is president of the Football Association, will also hear from former QPR and England striker Les Ferdinand, chief executive officer of the QPR in the Community Trust, about his organisation’s response to the fire.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge lay a wreath during a multi-faith and wreath laying ceremony at base of Grenfell Tower (Peter Nicholls/PA)

William will also sit down with community and youth workers funded by the trust who are supporting those affected by the fire in areas like mentoring, mental health and personal development.

Grenfell survivors, bereaved families and local residents who have been involved in organising and participating in football matches like Game 4 Grenfell and the recent Grenfell Memorial Cup will meet the future king.

They will discuss the impact of the fire on their lies, how football has helped, and what the future holds for them almost six years on.