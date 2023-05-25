Primary school pupils crowned funniest will feature in new Beano issue

Britain’s Funniest Class 2023

A Year 5 class has celebrated a “one-of-a-kind moment” after being recognised as the nation’s funniest by the Beano comic.

Pupils from Class Indigo 1 at Greasley Beauvale Primary School in Eastwood, Nottingham, won the Beano’s annual Britain’s Funniest Class competition.

The students have been immortalised by the comic, with each student drawn by Dennis the Menace artist Nigel Parkinson, and their winning joke featured on the magazine’s cover.

The winning gag which earned the funniest class title goes: “What happened to the maths teacher’s garden? It grew square roots.”

Michelle Bates, headteacher at Greasley Beauvale Primary School, said her pupils had “an absolute blast” creating the gag and feels “overjoyed” to share it with the nation.

“The kids had an absolute blast crafting their joke, and having it showcased on the cover of the Beano comic is an extraordinary, one-of-a-kind moment,” she said.

“We’re overjoyed to spread their hilarious joke far and wide, bringing laughter to the entire nation and eliciting countless morning chuckles!”

The school was among the many participants in the competition to find the nation’s most humorous pupils, and jokes were whittled down to a shortlist of the top 10.

Voting opened to the public who could select their favourite from the shortlist and the gag earned 51% of total votes before being selected as the winner by humour experts from Beano.

Oliver Proudler, 10, with the Britain’s Funniest Class 2023 trophy from Greasley Beauvale Primary School in Eastwood after being named the nation’s funniest class by Beano (PA Wire)

Mike Stirling, director of mischief at Beano Studios, congratulated the school and said: “As Brits we’re renowned for our sense of humour and at Beano we always believe that the best jokes come from kids,” he added.

“Each year we can’t wait to see what the next generation of comedians have to say, so a huge congratulations to Greasley Beauvale Primary School for taking home the crown – who doesn’t love a joke about teachers?”

The competition has been running for the last five years.