Lucy Letby ‘attacked nine babies just after their parents left their cotsides’

Lucy Letby at the start of the cross examination by barrister Nicholas Johnson KC

Nurse Lucy Letby attacked nine of her alleged victims shortly after their parents left their cotsides, a court has been told.

Prosecutor Nick Johnson KC accused Letby of taking the opportunity of their absence to harm the babies treated at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neonatal unit.

Letby is said to have twice attacked one of the infants, Child H, a baby girl, not long after her father left her nursery to go home.

Mr Johnson suggested to the defendant: “(Child H’s father) leaving gave you the opportunity to sabotage (Child H), didn’t it?”

Letby said: “No.”

Mr Johnson said: “Just as in the cases of (Child B), (Child C), (Child E), (Child I), (Child M), (Child N), (Child O) and (Child P) – all children who deteriorated shortly after their parents left.

Lucy Letby looking upset when Nicholas Johnson KC, right, said she was enjoying what had happened to Child C (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

“Is that something you identified as an opportunity to attack the children?”

Letby said: “No. I have never attacked any child.”

Five of the children – Child C, Child E, Child I, Child O and Child P – all died on the unit, Manchester Crown Court heard.

The defendant, from Hereford, denies murdering seven babies and trying to murder 10 others between June 2015 and June 2016.

On Thursday, Mr Johnson reminded Letby of a statement to the court given by the father of Child H, who she allegedly tried to murder twice on successive night shifts in September 2015.

Child H’s father said he left the unit with his mother-in-law before midnight on September 25 only to receive a phone call hours later to say his daughter was ill.

Mr Johnson put it to Letby that the deterioration was caused by her removing a chest drain – a tube to assist breathing – from Child H.

The prosecutor said: “You were sabotaging (Child H) weren’t you?”

Letby said: “No.”

Child H went on to suffer a cardiac arrest just after 3.05am, the court heard, and needed CPR and doses of adrenaline “to bring her back”.

Towards the end of the night shift her condition had improved, the court was told.

Mr Johnson said: “So having been at the brink of fatal collapse about three or four hours earlier, she had made a miraculous recovery?”

Letby said: “Yes.”

Mr Johnson asked: “Were you pleased?”

Letby said: “Of course I was pleased.”

Mr Johnson said: “Or were you frustrated that your attempt to kill her had failed?”

Letby giving evidence in the dock at Manchester Crown Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Letby said: “No.”

The defendant allegedly made a second bid to murder Child H on the following night shift.

Child H’s father had stated to the court his daughter was “OK” during the day shift of September 26.

He recalled that “quite late on” he went to the parents’ room on the ward to get some sleep.

He said: “Shortly after, we got a knock on the door to say she had deteriorated and that she needed medical attention and for us to go to her bedside.”

Once again Child H needed resuscitating and again she recovered, the court was told.

The prosecutor accused Letby of attacking another baby girl, Child I, when her mother left the nursery.

He said she tried to kill the infant on September 30 by force-feeding her milk and air while Child I’s mother had left the unit to pick up her other children from school.

The defendant is said to have murdered Child I at her fourth attempt weeks later.