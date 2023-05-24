Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Teenager due in court over TikTok ‘prank’ video

UK NewsPublished:

Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, 18, is charged with failing to comply with a community protection notice.

TikTok on a mobile phone screen
TikTok on a mobile phone screen

A teenager will appear in court after a TikTok “prank” video showed people entering a private home without permission.

Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, 18, will appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday after being charged with failing to comply with a community protection notice.

O’Garro, of Manor Road, Hackney, east London, was arrested after an investigation into social media footage.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway from the Metropolitan Police’s Central East Command Unit said: “Understandably there has been extensive comment on this case in the media and on social media.

“Now that an individual has been charged, I would ask that the judicial process be respected and allowed to take its proper course.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News