King and Queen begin two-day visit to Northern Ireland

The King and Queen (Yui Mok/PA)

The King and Queen have arrived in Northern Ireland for a two-day visit.

It is the first time Charles and Camilla have visited the region following their coronation earlier this month.

Crowds cheered as they arrived at Hazelbank Park in Newtownabbey, Co Antrim where they officially opened the new Coronation Garden.

During the stop-off, the King and Queen met with the designers of the garden as well as representatives of community and charitable organisations.