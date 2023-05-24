Hottest temperatures of year expected over Bank Holiday weekend

People enjoy the warm weather on Bournemouth beach in Dorset

The hottest weather of 2023 is expected to arrive over the Bank Holiday weekend as the UK’s prolonged spell of good weather looks set to continue.

The Met Office had predicted record heat on Wednesday afternoon, but temperatures fell slightly short of Monday, when a high of 23.4C saw it become the hottest day of the year so far.

Now the forecaster believes temperatures could hit 24C on either Saturday or Sunday.

But a spokesman for the Met Office said the warmer weather will not be experienced by all, with the east coast of the UK only expected to see highs of 15C over the Bank Holiday.

The highest temperature recorded on Wednesday was 23.2 in south Wales. Thursday is expected to be cloudier but still a “dry, fine day for most”, the Met Office added.

On Saturday or Sunday temperatures could reach 24C in the West Midlands and south east Wales.