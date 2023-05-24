Cabinet Office and Covid inquiry in legal row over release of Johnson WhatsApps

Downing Street partygate

The Cabinet Office has been threatened with legal action over a row with the Official Covid-19 Inquiry over the release of unredacted WhatsApp messages and diaries belonging to Boris Johnson.

It comes after the inquiry sent a legal request on April 28 for a number of materials, including unredacted WhatsApp messages and diaries belonging to the former prime minister between January 2020 and February 2022.

In May, the Cabinet Office sought to resist that request, which was made under section 21 of the Inquiries Act 2005.

The documents, according to a ruling made by chairwoman Baroness Hallet, relate to “WhatsApp communications recorded on devices owned or used by the former Prime Minister Boris Johnson MP and also an adviser named Henry Cook, comprising exchanges between senior government ministers, senior civil servants and their advisers during the pandemic”.

She also references “Mr Johnson’s diaries for the same period, together with notebooks that I have been told contain his contemporaneous notes”.

Her ruling on the matter, dated May 22, noted that “in order to evaluate the response of the Government and/or of any individual minister to the pandemic, it may be necessary for reasons of context for me to understand the other (superficially unrelated) political matters with which they were concerned at the time”.

She said: “Such matters may acquire greater significance where it appears to me, or it is otherwise suggested, that a minister dealt with Covid-related issues inadequately because he or she was focusing (perhaps inappropriately) on other issues.

“For similar reasons, I may also be required to investigate the personal commitments of ministers and other decision-makers during the time in question.”

Downing Street said the Government is supplying “all relevant material” to the inquiry.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We established the inquiry to ensure the actions of the state during the pandemic are examined as rigorously and candidly as possible to ensure we learn the right lessons for the future.

“The Government remains committed to its obligations to the inquiry and in line with the law.

“We are providing all relevant material to the inquiry.

“We have, of course, continued to comply with requests in line with that principle so that it can undertake its vitally important work.”

The Cabinet Office has already provided more than 55,000 documents, 24 personal witness statements and eight corporate statements to the inquiry.

But the Government believes it has no duty to disclose “unambiguously irrelevant” material, Downing Street said.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “The principle in question here is around disclosure of materials which are clearly irrelevant to the work of the inquiry – for example WhatsApps which are personal in nature, of no relevance to the work of the inquiry, or relate to a wholly different area of policy.