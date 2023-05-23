Lamborghini driver handed ban after crash while using road ‘like a racetrack’

A screengrab from dashcam footage of the scene after Lamborghini driver Gull Khan crashed into a Seat Leon on the A15 Bourges Boulevard in Peterborough

A Lamborghini driver who crashed into another car while treating a public road “like a racetrack”, injuring the other motorist, has been given a 20-month driving ban.

Gull Khan was behind the wheel of the hired sports car and had been weaving in and out of traffic at speed when it ploughed into the back of a Seat Leon in Peterborough, Cambridgeshire Police said.

The driver of the Seat Leon was treated for a fractured nose, concussion and various cuts and grazes after the crash on the A15 Bourges Boulevard on March 15 last year.

Analysis of dashcam footage estimated 32-year-old Khan was driving at speeds of at least 75mph – almost double the 40mph limit – when the collision happened.

Khan, of Silverwood Road, Peterborough, admitted at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court to dangerous driving and having no insurance, Cambridgeshire Police said.

The force said he was sentenced at the same court on Friday to 10 weeks in prison, suspended for a year.

He was also disqualified from driving for 20 months and ordered to complete an extended re-test and 120 hours of unpaid work.

Pc Pete Smith said: “Khan seemed determined to use the roads like a racetrack as he drove well in excess of the speed limit and weaved in and out of traffic.

“He showed a complete disregard for the laws of the road and other people’s safety.